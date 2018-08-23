Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asensio won't rule out future away from Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
496   //    23 Aug 2018, 13:02 IST
marco asensio - cropped
Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has refused to rule out a future move away from the club, although he insists he is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of the European champions' most important attacking players in the last two seasons, winning eight trophies in that time, including the LaLiga title and two Champions Leagues.

Asensio was linked with a possible move to Liverpool in the close season, despite having five years left to run on a contract he signed only last September.

The Spain international says his primary goal is to stay at Madrid and win further trophies but admits he cannot guarantee what will happen later in his career.

"My first option is always to triumph at Real Madrid. After that, you never know what can happen," he told GQ.

"Real Madrid are the most successful club in the world and from the start you know you have to be prepared and to give everything for the shirt.

"I try not to focus too much on the expectations there are of me. It's normal for so much to be generated, because they've been two really good years at Real Madrid. I just hope to keep getting better."

Madrid's season started with a 4-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid after extra time in the UEFA Super Cup, although they began life in LaLiga under new coach Julen Lopetegui with a 2-0 win over Getafe.

Asensio thinks his former national team boss is already having a positive impact on the way the team plays.

"Julen is a coach with a very good idea of football and one I personally like a lot," he said. "It adds a lot of intensity in training and he is very demanding with us.

"I can play in any position in the attacking zone, but I don't like to stick to the wing, for instance. I need to have freedom to move throughout the attacking and creative zone."

