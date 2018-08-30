Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asiad loss is big setback, road to Olympics is lot tougher now: Harendra

PTI
NEWS
News
112   //    30 Aug 2018, 19:41 IST

By Bharat Sharma

Jakarta, Aug 30 (PTI) Chief coach Harendra Singh slammed the Indian hockey team for making silly mistakes in the Asian Games semifinal against Malaysia and said the 6-7 loss has made Olympic qualification a lot tougher.

Defending champions India were beaten in sudden death after both teams were locked 2-2 in regulation time. A gold medal would have secured India's qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

"Malaysia are the deserving winners. We committed too many unforced errors and paid the price. We did not keep things simple. We tried to show our Indian skills and by doing that we lost the momentum. It is a big setback for Indian hockey. The road to Olympics is a lot bumpier now. We missed the easiest chance to qualify," said Harendra.

It was only Malaysia who had stunned India in the semifinals of the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou.

Asked why Malaysia continues to trouble India, the coach said: "They were only looking to score on the counter and both their goals came from the counter.

"We had a plan to shift and pass but we tried to hold the ball and made parallel passes. That cost us the game. Also, we committed too many unforced errors. It is unpardonable."

Harendra, however, said India were not at all fault in the shoot-out.

"Shoot out is anybody's game. If we would have won, we should not have celebrated. In shoot-out, turning around is a problem. If your centre of gravity is low then it is easier (to turn around), if it is high then it becomes a problem," he said.

India had pumped in a record 76 goals in the group stage. Did it make them complacent?

"I don't think so. We took them as serious practice matches. We never take any team lightly. But this loss is a setback for Indian hockey. Coaches will come and go."

India still have to fight it out for the bronze play-off.

"The boys will have to pick themselves up. There is still a medal at stake," Harendra said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Messi is tougher to defend than Ronaldo - Mustafi
RELATED STORY
5 big-money Premier League transfers that failed to take off
RELATED STORY
Mario Gotze - The forgotten 'next big thing'
RELATED STORY
Is Arsenal bullied by the media?
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: No Ronaldo versus Messi face-off is...
RELATED STORY
3 major achievements Ronaldo is still missing
RELATED STORY
Why Ederson is now Manchester City’s most important player
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why the El Clasico is now more popular than ever
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Tips and tricks to score more...
RELATED STORY
Is This Season Finally The One Where Leeds Get It Right?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
Tomorrow HAN BOR 12:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow STU BAY 10:00 PM Stuttgart vs Bayern München
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us