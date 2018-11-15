×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Asian Cup to get video review starting in quarterfinals

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    15 Nov 2018, 15:25 IST
AP Image

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Video review will be used at the Asian Cup starting in the quarterfinals.

The Asian Football Confederation said in September it would use the VAR technology at some stage during the Jan. 5-Feb. 1 tournament.

The VAR system will be used for seven games in Dubai, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.

The AFC says the quarterfinal introduction is line with the African Cup of Nations and Copa Libertadores in South America. UEFA will use VAR in the Champions League next season, and at the 2020 European Championship.

The system was tested in some European leagues and other competitions worldwide before FIFA used it at the World Cup in Russia.

Associated Press
NEWS
Video review set for use in some games at 2019 Asian Cup
RELATED STORY
UEFA approves video review for Champions League next season
RELATED STORY
UEFA sets 2019 Super Cup target to start using video review
RELATED STORY
2018 CAF Champions League Quarterfinals Preview
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: 5 Jordan stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Japan take top honours in Women's...
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
How has India fared in Asian football tournaments?
RELATED STORY
7 defenders who have scored from direct free-kicks in the...
RELATED STORY
India v Jordan: Komal Thatal latest to strike gold in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us