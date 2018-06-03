Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Ask about my future after the World Cup - Werner

Despite being a reported target for Manchester United and Bayern Munich, striker Timo Werner does not want to talk about his future.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 21:10 IST
565
Timo Werner
RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner does not want to encourage reports linking him to Bayern Munich, instead preferring to focus on playing for Germany at the World Cup.

Werner is a rumoured target for the Bundesliga champions, who could lose Robert Lewandowski before the start of the 2018-19 season.

Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi was quoted as saying the Poland international needs a "change" and a "new challenge", amid links with European giants including Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Werner, also linked with United, has hit 34 goals in the past two Bundesliga seasons and the striker told Welt he feels he needs to leave Leipzig in order to take the next step in his career and develop into a "world-class" talent.

But the 22-year-old says any comments he makes on his future now could be twisted, so he wants to concentrate on the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

"It does not matter what I say, because the next day it is either written that I play at Bayern or never want to leave RB Leipzig," Werner said to Sport1. 

"I focus on the World Cup. Everything that comes after, or in the coming years, is now no topic for me.

"I'm not one who reads that [speculation], but of course I'm confronted with it by other people, but now things are different than thinking about it.

"Maybe after the World Cup you might ask me again."

Werner, a strong contender to start for Germany in Russia, has hit seven international goals and says clubs should not be put off by talk of Leipzig demanding a hefty transfer fee for his services.

"There's a lot of writing going on these days - also about numbers, I do not want to say that I'm worth it, but you've seen that younger players than I have changed for a lot more money," Werner added. 

"Football is moving in such a direction that especially young players are becoming more and more popular and expensive."

Bundesliga 2017-18
World Cup not an audition for Barca or Madrid, says...
RELATED STORY
Werner ready to leave RB Leipzig 'to become world class'
RELATED STORY
Werner dreaming of Premier League switch
RELATED STORY
Batshuayi puts off Chelsea plans until after World Cup
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United should be looking at RB Leipzig’s...
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski leaving future to agent
RELATED STORY
I will not miss the World Cup through injury - Reus
RELATED STORY
Thiago hints at uncertain Bayern Munich future
RELATED STORY
5 Promising Strikers Every Big Club Should Target in Summer
RELATED STORY
Gomez surprised to see Wagner miss World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT BAY STU
1 - 4
FT HOF BOR
3 - 1
FT HER RB-
2 - 6
FT FRE AUG
2 - 0
FT SCH EIN
1 - 0
FT BAY HAN
3 - 2
FT HAM BOR
2 - 1
FT MAI WER
1 - 2
FT WOL KOL
4 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018