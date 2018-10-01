Ask him, he wrote it! - Mourinho brushes off Zidane reports

Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane

Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on reports Zinedine Zidane has contacted him about his Manchester United job.

A UK newspaper claimed Zidane called Mourinho to clarify suggestions he has been lined up to take charge at Old Trafford.

Mourinho is under intense pressure with a 3-1 loss at West Ham on Saturday meaning United have made their joint worst start to a Premier League season.

Zidane, who won three successive Champions League titles with Real Madrid before resigning, is the clear favourite to succeed Mourinho.

But the Portuguese would not confirm or deny whether Zidane has been in touch about the United job.

"Ask the guy behind, he wrote it. Ask him," Mourinho said at a news conference on Monday.

"Instead of asking me, ask him. He's written it, you need to ask him."

Mourinho refused to comment when asked whether or not he has spoken to United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about his position too.

"That's a private matter," Mourinho replied.

"I'm not asking you who did you speak to this morning or your last phone call.

"I'm not going to answer. It's a private matter."

Mourinho was also asked if he feared the sack, but fired back: "No. I don't think so."