Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ask him, he wrote it! - Mourinho brushes off Zidane reports

Omnisport
NEWS
News
353   //    01 Oct 2018, 19:50 IST
zinedinezidane-cropped
Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane

Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on reports Zinedine Zidane has contacted him about his Manchester United job.

A UK newspaper claimed Zidane called Mourinho to clarify suggestions he has been lined up to take charge at Old Trafford.

Mourinho is under intense pressure with a 3-1 loss at West Ham on Saturday meaning United have made their joint worst start to a Premier League season.

Zidane, who won three successive Champions League titles with Real Madrid before resigning, is the clear favourite to succeed Mourinho.

But the Portuguese would not confirm or deny whether Zidane has been in touch about the United job.

"Ask the guy behind, he wrote it. Ask him," Mourinho said at a news conference on Monday. 

"Instead of asking me, ask him. He's written it, you need to ask him."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

London

A post shared by zidane (@zidane) on

Mourinho refused to comment when asked whether or not he has spoken to United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about his position too.

"That's a private matter," Mourinho replied.

"I'm not asking you who did you speak to this morning or your last phone call.

"I'm not going to answer. It's a private matter."

Mourinho was also asked if he feared the sack, but fired back: "No. I don't think so."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Jose Mourinho gets a phone call from Zinedine...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United talisman wants to play under...
RELATED STORY
Zidane keen on Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane - Just how good was he?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zidane planning to sign 4 superstars if he...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zidane eyes Premier League job
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zinedine Zidane expected to replace Jose...
RELATED STORY
Report: Manchester United not looking to replace Jose...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho questions his players amid reports Pogba won't...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino, Zidane lead potential Mourinho replacements
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us