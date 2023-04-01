“Ask him if I lack respect” - Guardiola reveals what he told Kostas Tsimikas during wild celebration against Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola found himself at the center of a heated debate after celebrating wildly during the 4-1 victory against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, April 1. Guardiola denied that he was disrespectful towards Liverpool despite his jubilant celebrations in front of substitutes Kostas Tsimikas and Arthur Melo.

The game began with a bang as Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds in the 17th minute, putting City on the back foot. However, the Cityzens responded well, as Julian Alvarez equalized from close range in the 27th minute.

Guardiola erupted with multiple double fist pumps in his technical area at exactly the moment Tsimikas walked past and even offered him a handshake. The incident grabbed the attention of fans and pundits alike. Many, including BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand, were taken aback by Guardiola's behavior. Ferdinand even questioned how Tsimikas did not push Guardiola out of the way.

Despite the controversy, Guardiola remained adamant that he meant no offense to Liverpool or any of their players (via This Is Anfield):

"I was happy and I said how nice our goal was. That’s all."

The Spanish tactician was unapologetic about his behavior. He said:

"Nah, come on. I'm so sorry. Speak with Tsimikas, speak with the others. Ask him if I lack respect. I celebrate the goal with my son on [the tier above]. And I said, ‘the goal was nice, isn’t it?’. That’s all. I’m so sorry. Do you think it’s a lack of respect? Ah OK, sorry. I’m so sorry."

Liverpool lose 4-1 to Manchester City in the Premier League

Manchester City staged a brilliant comeback in a scintillating encounter against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The Cityzens kept their hopes of a third successive Premier League title alive with a pulsating 4-1 victory against the Reds, who were left shell-shocked.

Despite missing their talismanic striker Erling Haaland due to injury, City started the game on the front foot, determined to keep their title hopes alive. However, the Reds had other plans, and Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a sensational strike that gave City goalkeeper Ederson no chance.

The hosts' response was swift, though, and Julian Alvarez, who led the line in Haaland's absence, drew them level ten minutes later with his 13th goal of the season. The game was finely balanced at 1-1 as the two sides went into the break.

City came out of the blocks firing in the second half and took the lead less than a minute after the restart. With the momentum firmly in their favor, Pep Guardiola's men began to take control of the game, and Ilkay Gundogan added a third in the 53rd minute.

Liverpool were unable to muster any kind of response, and their misery was compounded in the 74th minute when Jack Grealish scored City's fourth.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes