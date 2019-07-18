×
Asllani becomes first signing for Real Madrid's women's team

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Jul 2019, 22:34 IST
Asllani-Cropped
Kosovare Asllani

Kosovare Asllani has become the first signing for Real Madrid's women's team after a stellar Women's World Cup campaign with Sweden.

Madrid have incorporated CD Tacon into their structure after completing a takeover of the club, announcing the merger last month.

Tacon will keep their name for 2019-20 before being rebranded as Madrid, and their hopes of challenging Atletico Madrid and Barcelona following promotion to the top division have been boosted by the addition of Asllani.

Asllani scored three goals as Sweden reached the semi-finals in France, where they lost 1-0 to Netherlands, her third strike coming in the third place play-off win over England.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City forward joins from Linkopings and wrote on Twitter: "Proud to announce that I'll be the first official signing for Real Madrid/CD Tacon.

"Excited to write history, to help build and be part of this team's journey from the very start. It'll be a dream to wear the most beautiful jersey in the world starting next season. HALA MADRID."

