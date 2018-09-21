Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aspas reveals interest from Real Madrid, Atletico

Omnisport
NEWS
News
150   //    21 Sep 2018, 20:29 IST
iagoaspas-cropped
Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas is committed to the club for "as many years as possible" despite interest in him from LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Since making three appearances and scoring one goal for Spain at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Aspas has made a bright start to the domestic season, netting twice in four league games for Celta.

The former Liverpool forward was a target for a number of Europe's top clubs during the transfer window, following his 22-goal haul in 2017-18.

But he told Radio Marca that he had no intentions of leaving the club where he first made his name 10 years ago, when Celta were in the second tier of Spanish football.

Discussing the possibility of a transfer before the start of the season, Aspas said: "I personally did not call another team. It is true that several got in touch with my brother and my agent.

"I have always been honest; anyone interested had to come to an agreement with Celta first and then we would see if it interested me later.

"There were important teams, interest from Real Madrid and Atletico came out in the press and I imagine it was true.

"The club did not say anything to me. I suppose there were talks and nothing went any further."

Aspas has just under four years left to run on his current contract, which he signed in April 2017 and will keep him at Celta until 2022.

"I have always seen myself at Celta for as many years as possible," he added.

"That's why I signed a contract extension.

"I hope to speak with the club in the future and continue as many years as possible."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
LaLiga 2018/19: 4 reasons why Atletico Madrid can conquer...
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know played in the Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid have identified their backup striker
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Hits & Flops from the...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Real Madrid superstars who will shine...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's Top 5 Hattricks for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Zidane's five biggest achievements as Real Madrid boss
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018 Preview: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid battle for Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us