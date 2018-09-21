Aspas reveals interest from Real Madrid, Atletico

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas is committed to the club for "as many years as possible" despite interest in him from LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Since making three appearances and scoring one goal for Spain at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Aspas has made a bright start to the domestic season, netting twice in four league games for Celta.

The former Liverpool forward was a target for a number of Europe's top clubs during the transfer window, following his 22-goal haul in 2017-18.

But he told Radio Marca that he had no intentions of leaving the club where he first made his name 10 years ago, when Celta were in the second tier of Spanish football.

Discussing the possibility of a transfer before the start of the season, Aspas said: "I personally did not call another team. It is true that several got in touch with my brother and my agent.

"I have always been honest; anyone interested had to come to an agreement with Celta first and then we would see if it interested me later.

"There were important teams, interest from Real Madrid and Atletico came out in the press and I imagine it was true.

"The club did not say anything to me. I suppose there were talks and nothing went any further."

Aspas has just under four years left to run on his current contract, which he signed in April 2017 and will keep him at Celta until 2022.

"I have always seen myself at Celta for as many years as possible," he added.

"That's why I signed a contract extension.

"I hope to speak with the club in the future and continue as many years as possible."