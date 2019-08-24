×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Aston Villa 2-0 Everton: Wesley stars as Smith's men earn first win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    24 Aug 2019, 02:36 IST
Wesley
Aston Villa striker Wesley celebrates his first Premier League goal

Aston Villa earned their first win since returning to the Premier League with a 2-0 home defeat of Everton.

Wesley opened his Premier League account with a smart first-half finish at Villa Park on Friday, the first goal Everton have conceded this season after keeping clean sheets in their opening two matches.

Marco Silva threw on new signings Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi, the latter making his debut after joining from Arsenal, but the Toffees could not find an equaliser and Anwar El Ghazi added a late second on the break.

Everton started on top and Richarlison saw a penalty appeal rejected but Villa struck the opener soon after in the 21st minute.

Jack Grealish took a quick free-kick and Jota's superb pass caught Michael Keane sleeping, with Wesley bursting clear to finish well past Jordan Pickford.

Yerry Mina's block denied Wesley a rapid second and Dominic Calvert-Lewin wasted a clear opening at the other end before half-time.

Substitute Kean went closest to snatching a draw for the visitors with nine minutes to go, but his instinctive strike came back off the post with Tom Heaton beaten, then Theo Walcott missed another good chance.

And Dean Smith's men punished those errors with a second strike on the break, play-off final hero El Ghazi slotting in to get Villa up and running after they lost their first two games against Tottenham and Bournemouth.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 3
FT AST EVE
2 - 0
 Aston Villa vs Everton
Today NOR CHE 05:00 PM Norwich vs Chelsea
Today BRI SOU 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Today MAN CRY 07:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Today SHE LEI 07:30 PM Sheffield United vs Leicester City
Today WAT WES 07:30 PM Watford vs West Ham
Today LIV ARS 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Arsenal
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Tomorrow TOT NEW 09:00 PM Tottenham vs Newcastle
Tomorrow WOL BUR 09:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us