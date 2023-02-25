Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Athletic Bilbao and Girona lock horns at the San Mames in round 23 of La Liga on Sunday (February 26).

The hosts were denied a third straight league win last time out and will look to return to winning ways.

Bilbao were sent crashing back to earth in La Liga, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid last Sunday.

Before that, Ernesto Valverde’s side beat Cadiz 4-1 on February 3 to snap their five-game winless league run before a 2-1 win at Valencia eight days later. With 32 points from 22 games, Bilbao are seventh in the league table, two points off the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Girona recorded their biggest win of the season last time out, thrashing Almeria 6-2 at home.

The Blanquivermells have now won two of their last three outings, with a 2-0 loss at Cadiz on February 10 interspersed between the two wins. Girona are 11th in the standings, picking up 27 points from 22 games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides, with Bilbao winning thrice.

Girona have picked up two wins in that period, including a 2-1 home victory in November’s reverse fixture.

While Girona rank third in the La Liga at home with 21 points from 12 games, they hold the division’s joint third-worst record on the road, picking up just six points.

Bilbao are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games, winning six, since October.

Girona head into the weekend winless in five away games across competitions, losing four, since a 2-1 friendly win over OGC Nice in December.

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Prediction

While Girona will look to pick up their first away win of the year, they face a Bilbao side who have been near impenetrable at home recently. However, they should build on their huge win over Almeria and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Girona

Athletic Bilbao vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four Girona’s last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

