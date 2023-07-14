Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16, 2023 

Athletico Paranaense host Bahia at the Ligga Arena on Sunday (July 16) in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but have struggled recently. Athletico lost 1-0 to Fortaleza in their last league outing before losing 2-0 to Flamengo in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil quarterfinal on Thursday. Athletico are 11th with 20 points from 14 games.

Bahia, meanwhile, have endured a more difficult league campaign, finding themselves just outside the drop zone with the midpoint of the season approaching. They drew 1-1 against Cuiaba last time out, profiting from an own goal to secure a point.

The visitors are 16th in the league table with 13 points picked up and are two points above the relegation zone.

Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 meetings between the two teams, with Athletico leading 15-7.

Bahia have lost their last two games in the fixture after winning their previous three.

Athletico are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Five of Athletico's six league wins this season have come at home.

Only four of Bahia's 15 league goals this season have come on the road.

Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia Prediction

Athletico are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in four games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games.

Bahia, meanwhile, are winless in five games across competitions and have won just one of their last eight. They are winless in their last seven away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Athletico 2-1 Bahia

Athletico Paranaense vs Bahia Betting

Tip 1 - Result: Athletico

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)

