ATK rely on Lanzarote in stern FC Goa test

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    27 Nov 2018, 17:49 IST

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Former champions ATK will bank on captain Manuel Lanzarote to change their fortunes after a stalemate with Mumbai City when they lock horns with FC Goa in an Indian Super League football fixture here Wednesday.

The Spaniard will be up against his former side for the first time after switching sides as ATK will rely on him to make a difference as he did with FC Goa.

The Gaurs are smarting from a 1-2 home defeat to leader Bengaluru FC. But they still hold the second position in league table with 16 points from eight matches.

ATK on the other hand played out a goalless draw to Mumbai City FC. Placed sixth with three wins from eight matches, Steve Coppell's team will look to return to winning ways at home.

Sergio Lobera's side has scored a total of 22 goals this season, the highest by any team, with Spaniard Ferran Corominas leading the pack.

When Corominas scores, Goa are able to dominate the proceedings. He has scored in five out of the seven matches he has played this season. Corominas did not score against Bengaluru FC in their last match and his side lost 1-2 for their second defeat of the season.

The only other loss for them came against Jamshedpur FC in a match where Corominas was suspended.

The key for the Kolkata outfit will be to negate Corominas, who has scored six of his eight goals from inside the box.

ATK's defence has improved in the last two matches and they have managed to keep two clean sheets.

Before this, they had conceded a goal or more in every match this season.

Their defence will be up for a big test against Goa.

In the last two games, the ATK defence looked stable with Andre Bikey partnering John Johnson at the back.

Coppell has used Gerson Veira as a defensive midfielder alongside Pronay Halder. The Brazilian defender is quite capable of moving up and helping his fellow compatriots in the attacking half, something he showed with his winning header against FC Pune City

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
