Atlanta United vs Columbus Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Atlanta United host Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (October 7).

Both teams have qualified for round one of the playoffs with two games to spare. In the Eastern Conference, Atlanta are sixth with 49 points, while Columbus are fourth with 53. FC Cincinnati have established an unassailable eight-point lead atop the standings.

The Five Stripes have achieved their primary objective of the season – a ticket to the playoffs. What’s next? The 2018 MLS Cup winners are eyeing qualification for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They're seventh in the overall table – fourth points behind the qualification spot – but could make it if they win on Saturday.

Columbus, meanwhile, have done better than last term when they finished 16th overall and did not qualify for the playoffs. They are fifth this time, with qualification for the playoffs already confirmed, but they need to confirm their ticket for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Crew handed Atlanta United a 6-1 drubbing in their last meeting in March. Their previous visit to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium was also successful, as they won 2-1, but Atlanta complained at the time that a red card led to their defeat.

Columbus have two wins and a draw in their last five trips overall.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Columbus.

The hosts have won once and lost four times in their last five home games against Columbus.

Atlanta have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Columbus have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Atlanta have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, the same as Columbus.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Prediction

Greece international Giorgos Giakoumakis has excelled for Atlanta this season, scoring 15 goals and sitting third in the league’s scoring charts. Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada boasts 16 assists, the highest in the league.

Columbus, meanwhile, will rely on Cucho Hernandez up front. The Colombian striker has netted 14 times and provided 11 assists this season. Alexandru Mățan also has 11 assists.

Atlanta, though, are expected to prevail based on their home advantage and better recent form.

Prediction: Atlanta 2-1 Columbus

Atlanta United vs Columbus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Atlanta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Columbus to score - Yes