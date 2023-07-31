Atlas vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Atlas host New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium on Wednesday (August 2) in the 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32.

Los Zorros won both their games in the first round to comfortably win the East 3 group, ahead of New York City FC and Toronto FC. Their first game ended in a 1-0 win over the Blues, with Aldo Rocha's seventh-mnute strike enough to earn all three points. Atlas then beat Toronto by an identical scoreline, this time with Jordy Caicedo netting in the second minute.

In the Liga MX, though, Benjamín Mora's side have struggled to find their feet, winning, drawing and losing once in three games. The Red and Blacks beat Cruz Azul 2-0 in their first game, before going down 1-0 Monterrey.

On matchday three, they only mustered a dour goalless stalemate with Santos Laguna. However, with back-to-back wins in the cup, Atlas have added wind to their sails and will hope to build on the momentum in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, New England recovered from a sloppy start in the cup to reach the knockouts. New York Red Bulls beat them 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw, but the Revs bounced back with a 5-1 thrashing of San Luis, thanks to a hat-trick from Giacomo Vrioni.

Atlas vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once before, with New England winning 1-0 in the 2009-10 North American SuperLiga.

Atlas have played American teams seven times, winning twice (vs Salt Lake and New York City).

Atlast have kept a clean sheet in their last three competitive games (0-0 vs Santos Laguna, and 1-0 vs New York City FC and Toronto).

New England have failed to score once in nine games (0-0 vs New York Red Bulls).

Atlas vs New England Revolution Prediction

Like in their previous two games, Atlas will look to score first and early before sitting back to frustrate their rivals. However, New England are a free-scoring team and could be difficult to stop.

Prediction: Atlas 1-2 New England

Atlas vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New England

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes