Atlas vs Olimpia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2023 

Atlas welcome Olimpia to Estadio Jalisco for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday (March 14).

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a comfortable 4-1 away win in the first leg in Honduras last week. Jorge Benguche scored a brace in the rout, while Jorge Alvarez provided a hat-trick of assists.

Atlas, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Club Leon at home in the Liga MX on Saturday (March 11). Victor Davila's 18th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Olimpia, meanwhile, followed up their continental euphoria with domestic disappointment. They suffered a 2-0 defeat at Marathon in the Honduras Liga Nacional, with Clayvin Bernardez and Sergio Pena scoring in either half to guide their team to victory.

The winner of the tie between Olimpia and Atlas will face either Alianza or Philadelphia Union in the quarterfinals.

Atlas vs Olimpia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two teams.

Atlas are on an 11-game winless run across competitions, losing five and drawing six.

Olimpia's defeat to Marathon ended their 12-game unbeaten start to the season.

Four of Atlas' last five home games across ccompetitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Seven of Olimpia's last ten competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Olimpia's six away games this season have seen at least one team fail to score..

Atlas form guide: L-L-D-D-L; Olimpia form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Atlas vs Olimpia Prediction

Olimpia's emphatic display in the first leg put them in the driving seat and the Hondurans have a healthy three-goal lead to protect.

Atlas would have to perform at a significantly higher level to overturn their three-goal deficit. However, their form this season leaves a lot to be desired, with Los Rojinegros going winless in their last 11 games across competitions.

The hosts need to score at least thrice to have any hopes of qualifying, which could leave them susceptible to being exposed defensively. The two sides could cancel each other out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Atlas 2-2 Olimpia

Atlas vs Olimpia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

