Atletico angry after Juventus loss – Koke

Juventus star Paulo Dybala celebrates his goal against Atletico Madrid

Koke said Atletico Madrid were "angry" after a defeat to Juventus saw Diego Simeone's side fail to secure Champions League qualification.

Paulo Dybala's fantastic free-kick moments before half-time ensured the Serie A champions will finish top of Group D, leaving Atletico to battle with Bayer Leverkusen for second spot.

Alvaro Morata missed a golden late chance to earn a draw in Turin on Tuesday, though the goal might well have been chalked off by the VAR for offside, as Atleti slipped to defeat against the team that knocked them out of the tournament last season.

Midfielder Koke was left frustrated by a result that likely means Atletico must beat already eliminated Lokomotiv Moscow at home next month to guarantee their progression to the knockout round.

"We are very angry, the team has given everything, we have created chances, but we have not had the fortune to win," Koke said.

"They have not dominated us, in the last play of the first half they score a goal.

"The team has tried everything, we had the ball, we attacked well... we just need to put it in."

Atletico have failed to win any of their past six games away from home in all competitions with Koke claiming Simeone's side deserved more against Juventus.

"Many times we are criticised for playing badly and winning, now we play well and we don't win," he said.

"The results are going to come, we are creating chances, in the opposite area we have to be more decisive.

"Granada on Saturday [a 1-1 LaLiga draw] there was nothing to reproach and today neither."