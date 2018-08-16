Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Atletico beats Real Madrid 4-2 after extra time in Super Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
290   //    16 Aug 2018, 04:33 IST
AP Image

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Atletico Madrid finally got the better of Real Madrid on the European stage, scoring twice in extra time to win 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday in its rival's first game without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atletico got off to a flying start with Diego Costa scoring the competition's fastest goal just 50 seconds in, but Madrid came back to take a 2-1 lead as Los Blancos tried to prove they can still win trophies without Ronaldo and with a new coach.

But Costa equalized late in the match with his second goal before Saul Niguez and Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion sealed the victory in extra time on a cool night in Estonia's capital.

Atletico's victory over its crosstown rival had added significance after it lost two Champions League finals to Madrid in 2014 and 2016. Diego Simeone's team was also eliminated by Madrid in the 2017 semifinals.

"I'm elated," Costa said. "Real Madrid has always beaten us in these finals. It was our turn to win a final."

The loss leaves new Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui still having to prove that there is life after Ronaldo, who scored 450 goals in 438 matches before joining Juventus this summer and helped lead the club to three straight Champions League titles.

"I'm sad. I'm frustrated. It's a final that we lost," Lopetegui said. "But I also know that we will have to wake up and prepare ourselves for our first league match and start the season on the right foot."

Gareth Bale showed glimpses of his pace and skill, but couldn't mimic Ronaldo's ability to decide a game on his own.

Instead, Costa was the one who dominated at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn. He overpowered Madrid's center backs in the first minute after a long ball from Stefan Savic, first winning a header against Sergio Ramos and then muscling past Raphael Varane to cut into the area where he beat goalkeeper Keylor Navas at the near post.

Karim Benzema equalized in the 27th minute, heading in a pinpoint cross from Bale, who was able to break away from Lucas Hernandez on the right and curl the ball into his fellow forward's path. Bale, who was given a freer role than he's used to, caused trouble for Atletico's defense in the first half as he switched between wings. He was Madrid's main creative spark at that point, with his teammates constantly trying to feed him the ball.

He faded in the second half, but Lopetegui was pleased with Bale's performance.

"Gareth has played very good. In this moment of the season, all the players are not in the best physical way," the coach said. "We are happy with his performance and we hope he's going to put in deserved performances in the next matches."

Sergio Ramos scored a penalty in the 63rd minute after Juanfran Torres handled in the area as the ball flew over him from a corner.

Juanfran made up for it in the 79th by taking the ball off Marcelo near the touchline and then passing to Angel Correa. The substitute then skipped past a couple of Madrid defenders and cut the ball back from the byline to Costa, who poked the ball into the roof of the net.

In extra time, substitute Thomas Partey set up the decisive goal when he stripped the ball off Varane and played a one-two with Costa before dribbling toward the byline. Partey then cut the ball back to Saul Niguez, who volleyed the ball first-time to send the ball past Navas to make it 3-2 in the 98th. Koke finished Madrid off with a cool finish in the 104th.

Lopetegui, who joined Madrid in controversial fashion and was fired as Spain coach just before the World Cup, will need to show that he can build on the success of predecessor Zidedane Zidane and can win with new tactics.

At times, Madrid looked uncomfortable playing under the new possession-based system and seemed to miss Ronaldo's flair and proficiency.

"We need to improve on the all the phases of the team," Lopetegui said. "We don't like to make mistakes."

Madrid had to play without new goalkeeper Thibault Courtois, as the former Atletico player didn't even dress for the match. Spanish media reports said the team didn't register him in time with UEFA following his transfer from Chelsea.

For Atletico, the victory gives the team a boost before the season starts, Simeone said.

"The club is growing. We have a new stadium," he said. "We have players who want to join us, players who don't want to leave us. I think this speaks volumes."

Associated Press
NEWS
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid Predicted XI vs Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018 Preview: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
2018 UEFA Super Cup - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018: Atletico Madrid predicted XI
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018 preview: Can Atletico end their...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - preview,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup 2018: Four players who could help Real...
RELATED STORY
4 Best European Super Cup Finals In History
RELATED STORY
Modric benched for UEFA Super Cup clash with Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Super Cup 2018/2019: Three players who could decide the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us