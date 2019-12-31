×
Atletico confirm Lemar hamstring injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019 IST
lemar-cropped
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Thomas Lemar sustained a hamstring injury in his side's 2-1 victory at Real Betis and he is unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash with Levante.

The France international was substituted after 57 minutes of Atleti's victory at Estadio Benito Villamarin, with his replacement Angel Correa scoring the visitors' first goal one minute after coming on.

Lemar has been the subject of speculation linking him with a transfer to Arsenal in January and if Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is successful in luring him away from Madrid, the 24-year-old may have made his last appearance in an Atleti shirt.

A club statement released by Atleti on Tuesday confirmed Lemar has sustained damage to his right thigh, as shown by tests at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra.

Atleti are uncertain how long Lemar will be sidelined.

Since arriving from Monaco in a deal worth €70M, Lemar has made 46 LaLiga appearances for Atletico, but he has struggled to hold down a regular place in Diego Simeone's team.

Arsenal
