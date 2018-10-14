Atletico Madrid ambition behind Griezmann's Ballon d'Or desire

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann is fixated on winning the Ballon d'Or because he believes it would fulfil his "dream" of ranking among Atletico Madrid's all-time greats.

World Cup winner Griezmann is part of a star-studded 30-man shortlist vying for the coveted individual prize.

The 27-year-old has made no secret of his hope to improve on the third-place finish he managed in 2016 and believes he has done enough to break the decade-long duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Griezmann, who starred on the way to Europa League glory last season, views the France Football honour as a sure-fire way to cement his Atleti legacy.

"To win the Ballon d'Or at Atletico Madrid would allow me to go down in the club's history," Griezmann told Marca.

"Being a historic player for this club would be a dream and make me proud. That's what I want, what I'm looking for.

"I am a very ambitious man and I always want more."

Griezmann is bidding to become Atleti's first recipient of the Ballon d'Or in the award's 62-year history.

The influential forward in his fifth season with Diego Simeone's side, having signed from Real Sociedad in 2014.