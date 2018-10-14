×
Atletico Madrid ambition behind Griezmann's Ballon d'Or desire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    14 Oct 2018, 16:04 IST
Antoine Griezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann is fixated on winning the Ballon d'Or because he believes it would fulfil his "dream" of ranking among Atletico Madrid's all-time greats.

World Cup winner Griezmann is part of a star-studded 30-man shortlist vying for the coveted individual prize.

The 27-year-old has made no secret of his hope to improve on the third-place finish he managed in 2016 and believes he has done enough to break the decade-long duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Griezmann, who starred on the way to Europa League glory last season, views the France Football honour as a sure-fire way to cement his Atleti legacy.

"To win the Ballon d'Or at Atletico Madrid would allow me to go down in the club's history," Griezmann told Marca.

"Being a historic player for this club would be a dream and make me proud. That's what I want, what I'm looking for.

"I am a very ambitious man and I always want more."

Griezmann is bidding to become Atleti's first recipient of the Ballon d'Or in the award's 62-year history.

The influential forward in his fifth season with Diego Simeone's side, having signed from Real Sociedad in 2014.

