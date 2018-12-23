×
Atletico Madrid pay tribute to former captain Gabi

23 Dec 2018
Atletico Madrid have paid tribute to former captain Gabi

Atletico Madrid have paid a tribute to their former captain Gabi, several months after the midfielder left the LaLiga club.

Gabi came through the ranks at Aleti, and although he left in 2007 to join Zaragoza, came back to Madrid for a second spell that lasted seven years.

The midfielder quickly became a crucial part of Diego Simeone's side, and won a LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey and two Europa League trophies before joining Qatari club Al Sadd in July.

And, after Atleti's 1-0 win over Espanyol, the 35-year-old returned to Wanda Metropolitano to receive thanks for his service to the club.

"Atleti is my life, the way I live, the way I work," Gabi said during an on-field presentation.

"We haven't always won, but we've always given life lessons and that's why I'm proud to be a part of this great club."

