Atletico Madrid's 2019-20 LaLiga fixtures in full
Atletico Madrid will have an early showdown with Real Madrid as they take on their rivals in the second month of the 2019-20 LaLiga campaign.
Diego Simeone's side have finished behind Barcelona in successive seasons in Spain but will be aiming to go one better this time around.
Atletico are expected to lose striker Antoine Griezmann to reigning champions Barca, though the club-record signing of Joao Felix from Benfica will help to fill the void.
And Los Rojiblancos have the opportunity to get some points on the board early doors as only one of their opening six opponents - including promoted Mallorca - finished in the top nine of the division last season.
Opening-day opponents Getafe will provide a tough early test, though, and Atletico also take on a new-look Madrid before the end of September.
The reverse meeting with their near neighbours at the Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled for February 2, while the high-profile encounters with Barcelona will take place on December 1 and April 26.
All dates in the full fixture schedule below are subject to change.
| 2019/2020 LALIGA CALENDAR— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 4, 2019
We will kick off @LaLigaEN on the weekend of Aug. 17-18!
vs. @GetafeCF
Wanda @Metropolitano#AúpaAtleti #SorteoCalendario pic.twitter.com/lMRhjWFUpp
August 18: Atletico Madrid v Getafe
August 25: Leganes v Atletico Madrid
September 1: Atletico Madrid v Eibar
September 15: Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid
September 22: Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo
September 25: Mallorca v Atletico Madrid
September 29: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
October 6: Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid
October 20: Atletico Madrid v Valencia
October 27: Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
October 30: Deportivo Alaves v Atletico Madrid
November 3: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid
November 10: Atletico Madrid v Espanyol
November 24: Granada v Atletico Madrid
December 1: Atletico Madrid v Barcelona
December 8: Villarreal v Atletico Madrid
December 15: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna
December 22: Real Betis v Atletico Madrid
January 5: Atletico Madrid v Levante
January 19: Eibar v Atletico Madrid
January 26: Atletico Madrid v Leganes
February 2: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
February 9: Atletico Madrid v Granada
February 16: Valencia v Atletico Madrid
February 23: Atletico Madrid v Villarreal
March 1: Espanyol v Atletico Madrid
March 8: Atletico Madrid v Sevilla
March 15: Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid
March 22: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
April 5: Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid
April 12: Levante v Atletico Madrid
April 22: Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves
April 26: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
May 3: Atletico Madrid v Mallorca
May 10: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid
May 13: Atletico Madrid v Real Betis
May 17: Getafe v Atletico Madrid
May 24: Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad