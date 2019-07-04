Atletico Madrid's 2019-20 LaLiga fixtures in full

Atletico Madrid will have an early showdown with Real Madrid as they take on their rivals in the second month of the 2019-20 LaLiga campaign.

Diego Simeone's side have finished behind Barcelona in successive seasons in Spain but will be aiming to go one better this time around.

Atletico are expected to lose striker Antoine Griezmann to reigning champions Barca, though the club-record signing of Joao Felix from Benfica will help to fill the void.

And Los Rojiblancos have the opportunity to get some points on the board early doors as only one of their opening six opponents - including promoted Mallorca - finished in the top nine of the division last season.

Opening-day opponents Getafe will provide a tough early test, though, and Atletico also take on a new-look Madrid before the end of September.

The reverse meeting with their near neighbours at the Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled for February 2, while the high-profile encounters with Barcelona will take place on December 1 and April 26.

All dates in the full fixture schedule below are subject to change.

Atletico Madrid's 2019-20 LaLiga fixtures in full:

August 18: Atletico Madrid v Getafe

August 25: Leganes v Atletico Madrid

September 1: Atletico Madrid v Eibar

September 15: Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid

September 22: Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo

September 25: Mallorca v Atletico Madrid

September 29: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

October 6: Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid

October 20: Atletico Madrid v Valencia

October 27: Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

October 30: Deportivo Alaves v Atletico Madrid

November 3: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid

November 10: Atletico Madrid v Espanyol

November 24: Granada v Atletico Madrid

December 1: Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

December 8: Villarreal v Atletico Madrid

December 15: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna

December 22: Real Betis v Atletico Madrid

January 5: Atletico Madrid v Levante

January 19: Eibar v Atletico Madrid

January 26: Atletico Madrid v Leganes

February 2: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

February 9: Atletico Madrid v Granada

February 16: Valencia v Atletico Madrid

February 23: Atletico Madrid v Villarreal

March 1: Espanyol v Atletico Madrid

March 8: Atletico Madrid v Sevilla

March 15: Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

March 22: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid

April 5: Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid

April 12: Levante v Atletico Madrid

April 22: Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves

April 26: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

May 3: Atletico Madrid v Mallorca

May 10: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

May 13: Atletico Madrid v Real Betis

May 17: Getafe v Atletico Madrid

May 24: Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad