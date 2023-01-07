Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Atletico Madrid will entertain league leaders Barcelona at the Metropolitano in an exciting La Liga clash on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 2-0 home win over Elche. Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata scored in the second half. With 27 points after 15 games, Los Rojiblancos are fourth in the standings.

Barcelona, meanwhile, saw their winning run in La Liga come to an end after five games with a 1-1 draw against local rivals Espanyol at home last weekend. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the seventh minute, but Joselu equalised in the 73rd from the penalty spot in a game that saw both sides end with ten men.

The stalemate means Barcelona (38) now lead second-placed Real Madrid on goal difference.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have crossed paths 238 times across competitions since their first meeting in the Copa del Rey in 1925. Barcelona lead 106-76, while 56 games have ended in draws.

The visitors recorded a 4-2 win in their last meeting in La Liga at the Camp Nou in February, which was their first win against the capital club since 2019.

Atletico have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five home games against the Blaugrana across competitions.

The visitors have not scored in three of their last four meetings against Atletico.

Barcelona have the best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding just six goals in 15 games. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last six away outings.

The Blaugrana have suffered just one defeat in La Liga this season, at Real Madrid in October.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Prediction

Atletico have won their last four games across competitions, keeping three clean sheets. Diego Simeone's men have scored at least twice in four of their last six meetings against the Blaugrana.

Robert Lewandowski is unavailable for the game, and the Blaugrana could suffer in the absence of their top scorer. As both teams are n solid form currently, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Antoine Griezmann to score or assist any time - Yes

