Atletico star Griezmann bothered by The Best snub

Omnisport
NEWS
News
148   //    12 Sep 2018, 20:56 IST
Antoine Griezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann admitted to being hurt by his omission from the three-man shortlist for FIFA's The Best award.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah were chosen as the finalists for the annual honour, which will be conferred on September 24.

Atletico Madrid star Griezmann compiled a strong case for inclusion with World Cup and Europa League success within the voting period.

France team-mate Lucas Hernandez described the snub as an "injustice" and Griezmann conceded his annoyance at being overlooked.

"The Best bothers me," he said at a promotional event for Spanish broadcaster Movistar.

"It is FIFA's prize and that no French player is nominated is weird." 

Griezmann hopes to be comforted with Ballon d'Or recognition, which he believes is a more meaningful accolade.

The 27-year-old finished third in 2016 behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the pair having dominated the award since 2008.

"It makes me more excited [than The Best]," Griezmann said.

"It has more prestige, an incredible story behind it. It gives me more stars in the eyes. We'll see what happens."

