×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Attorney: Ronaldo rape report documents altered, fabricated

Associated Press
NEWS
News
48   //    11 Oct 2018, 00:23 IST
AP Image

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo's new Las Vegas criminal defense lawyer went on the attack Wednesday, saying documents cited in media reports about a rape claim against the soccer star were "complete fabrications" and the encounter was consensual.

In a statement , attorney Peter S. Christiansen blamed reports about the 2009 encounter on electronic data leaks of documents that he said were stolen by a hacker from law firms and other entities in Europe and then put up for sale.

Ronaldo "is accustomed to being the subject of press attention that goes along with being famous," Christiansen said.

But the statement called it "absolutely deplorable that any media outlet would support or advance such an elaborate and deliberate defamation campaign based on stolen, easily manipulated digital documents."

The statement acknowledged that Ronaldo and Kathryn Mayorga reached a non-disclosure agreement in 2010 after their encounter in Las Vegas.

Mayorga's attorneys, Leslie Stovall and Larissa Drohobyczer, did not immediately respond to telephone, email and text messages.

Ronaldo, 33, of Portugal, plays for the Italian club Juventus and his home country's national team. Some sponsors, including Nike and video game maker EA Sports, have expressed concern about the rape allegation.

Mayorga, 34, a former model, filed a lawsuit on Sept. 27 in Nevada acknowledging that she accepted $375,000 to keep quiet about the encounter with Ronaldo in a hotel penthouse.

The lawsuit seeks to void the agreement that her lawyers say she signed under pressure from "fixers" trying to protect the reputation of Ronaldo. The lawsuit also seeks monetary damages of at least $200,000.

"Given the breach of that agreement by the other side and the inflammatory accusations that have been lodged in the ensuing days, Mr. Ronaldo feels compelled to no longer stand silent," Christiansen said in his statement.

"To absolve any doubt, Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in 2009 in Las Vegas was consensual in nature," it said. "The documents which purportedly contain statements by Mr. Ronaldo and have been reported in the media are complete fabrications."

Christiansen declined to comment further.

Drohobyczer said previously that Mayorga never wanted her name made public but became worried that she would be identified after a 2017 media report apparently referred to the encounter at the Palms Hotel and Casino.

In August, her attorneys asked Las Vegas police to reopen an investigation that had been closed in 2009 without charges.

The lawyers followed with the lawsuit about two weeks ago.

Police have refused to release documents, citing the reopened case, and have not commented about progress in the investigation.

Stovall and Drohobyczer have said a Las Vegas psychiatrist diagnosed Mayorga with post-traumatic stress and depression "caused by Cristiano Ronaldo's sexual assault in 2009."

The attorneys said she was "emotionally fragile," out of the country and would not be interviewed by media.

The psychiatrist, Norton Roitman, has testified numerous times as an expert witness in state court in Las Vegas. His office issued a statement to The Associated Press saying his role in the case does not permit him to publicly comment.

Christiansen replaced high-profile criminal defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld as Ronaldo's legal representative in Las Vegas.

Ronaldo's attorney in Berlin, Christian Schertz, has refused comment about the rape allegation. He threatened to sue after the German magazine Der Spiegel reported on the lawsuit, saying the article violated Ronaldo's personal rights.

Telephone calls to Der Spiegel on Wednesday went to voicemail.

The Associated Press does not generally name people who say they are victims of sex crimes, but Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to make her name public.

____

AP writer David Rising in Berlin contributed to this report.

Associated Press
NEWS
Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape allegation that left woman...
RELATED STORY
Lawyers: Ronaldo accuser suffers from post-traumatic stress
RELATED STORY
Vegas lawyer: Ronaldo rape accuser 'emotionally fragile'
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as police reopen investigation into rape...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo faces growing heat from sponsors over rape case
RELATED STORY
EA removes Cristiano Ronaldo from all of FIFA 19's social...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Lawyers: Ronaldo accuser suffers from depression
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams Juventus for statement on Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 ridiculous stories related to Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 Cristiano Ronaldo records that are impossible to break
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
10 Oct ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
13 Oct ALG BEN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Benin
13 Oct SOU SEY 06:30 PM South Africa vs Seychelles
13 Oct UGA LES 06:30 PM Uganda vs Lesotho
13 Oct MOZ NAM 08:30 PM Mozambique vs Namibia
13 Oct EQU MAD 08:30 PM Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
13 Oct CON ZIM 11:00 PM Congo DR vs Zimbabwe
13 Oct MOR COM 11:30 PM Morocco vs Comoros
13 Oct TUN NIG 11:45 PM Tunisia vs Niger
International Friendlies 2018
13 Oct CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us