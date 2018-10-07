×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aubameyang lauds Arsenal spirit as winning run goes on

Omnisport
NEWS
News
282   //    07 Oct 2018, 19:37 IST
aubameyang lacazette - cropped
Alexandre Lacazette (L) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate against Fulham

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Arsenal's thrashing of Fulham on Sunday shows they have cultivated an impressive winning mentality under Unai Emery.

The Gunners made it nine wins in a row in all competitions with a 5-1 victory at Craven Cottage, in which Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored twice and Aaron Ramsey netted a stylish backheel.

The result lifts Emery's side into third place in the table, above Tottenham on goal difference and just a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of their meeting with Liverpool.

And Aubameyang wants them to maintain their form when they return from the international break with a game against Leicester City on October 22.

"I think we played very well," he told BT Sport. "We knew Fulham play good football and play with a lot of counters, but I think the team played well.

"I came in and I knew I had to make the difference, and I did.

"We have to keep the mentality. We have a great team spirit, as you can see on the pitch. We're playing well at this moment and we have to keep focus and continue winning games."

Lacazette's opener was cancelled out by Andre Schurrle shortly before half-time, before the France striker fired home his fifth of the season to restore the visitors' advantage.

The second half turned into something of a procession, but Lacazette insisted the game was not as easy as the scoreline suggested.

"It was hard, even if there's a big score," he said. "It was hard to start but we scored many goals, we were compact and we won.

"The coach told us we could win today if we were efficient, that there would be a lot of chances."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Ozil absent for Arsenal as Aubameyang makes bench
RELATED STORY
Arsenal legend chooses between Lacazette and Aubameyang
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 players who would be crucial...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal without Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Aubameyang for...
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang back for Arsenal's clash with Fulham
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Watford Review- Why Gunners will keep on...
RELATED STORY
3 things Arsenal must do to defeat Fulham on Sunday
RELATED STORY
6 hits and flops as Arsenal beat Watford
RELATED STORY
What Can Arsenal Fans Expect From Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
Fulham vs Arsenal: Match preview, predicted Arsenal XI |...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us