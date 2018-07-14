Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Aubameyang shines as Emery's Arsenal reign starts with 8-0 win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3.59K   //    14 Jul 2018, 21:47 IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a 10-minute hat-trick as Unai Emery started his Arsenal reign with an 8-0 friendly win over National League side Boreham Wood.

Emery was appointed Gunners manager in May after Arsene Wenger's 22-year spell in charge came to an end and the Spaniard could not have wished for a more comfortable first game in charge.

It was Wenger's last signing as Arsenal boss who was the star turn during a goal-laden first half on Saturday.

Aubameyang, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window, plundered 10 goals in 13 Premier League games towards the end of 2017-18 campaign and wasted little time picking up where he left off.

His first came after seven minutes, whipping a shot into the top corner from outside the area, and he headed in a second at the back post just two minutes later.

He completed his hat-trick in the 17th minute, lashing home from the penalty spot after Reiss Nelson had been hauled down in the area.

Nelson then added a fourth with a fine volley 10 minutes before the break.

Aubameyang turned provider for strike partner Alexandre Lacazette in the 40th minute, the Frenchman coolly slotting past goalkeeper Craig Ross after a swift counter-attack.

Emery changed all 11 players at the break, but it did little to disrupt the flow as Eddie Nketiah clipped home from close range eight minutes after the restart.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Henrikh Mkhitaryan then added two more in the closing stages as Arsenal started the Emery era with a resounding victory.

Arsenal
Ozil ill, Aubameyang benched as Arsenal target momentum...
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke...
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang thought Wenger would be at Arsenal 'for years'
RELATED STORY
Sokratis hails 'beautiful' moment as Arsenal move confirmed
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Arsenal announce the signing of...
RELATED STORY
5 ways Sokratis Papastathopoulos will improve Arsenal FC
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United 2-1 Arsenal: Arsenal Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang 'wasn't sure' about Lacazette
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us