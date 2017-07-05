Augsburg sign Under-20 World Cup star Cordova and Gregoritsch

Sergio Cordova's impressive displays for Venezuela U20s have earned him a five-year deal at Augsburg, with Michael Gregoritsch also signing.

Augsburg have announced the arrivals of Michael Gregoritsch (L) and Sergio Cordova (R)

Augsburg bolstered their ranks with the addition of Under-20 World Cup star Sergio Cordova and Hamburg forward Michael Gregoritsch.

Cordova was one of the top performers for Venezuela at the tournament in South Korea, contributing four goals as they made a surprise run to the final before suffering defeat to England.

The 19-year-old forward joins from Caracas for an undisclosed fee and has been handed a five-year deal by Augsburg.

Cordova told the club's official website: "The Bundesliga is a big challenge for me and I am very grateful to the club for giving me the confidence and the opportunity to take this step.

"I would like to get involved and develop quickly in order to help the team achieve their goals."

Augsburg also announced the arrival of Austria international Gregoritsch from Hamburg on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 55 Bundesliga matches for HSV, has inked a five-year contract.

"I have the feeling that FCA is the right club for me to further my development," said Gregoritsch.

"Everything fits for me. That's why I've agreed to a long-term deal and would like to continue the great progress of FCA in the next few years together with the team."