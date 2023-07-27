Augsburg vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

Seeking to make it back-to-back wins, Augsburg go head-to-head with Eredivisie giants Ajax in a friendly on Saturday (July 29) at the WWK Arena.

Augsburg were condemned to their first pre-season defeat, losing 2-1 to PSV Eindhoven on Saturday. Before that, Enrico Maassen’s men picked up two wins and a draw in their opening three friendlies, scoring a staggering 16 goals and keeping two clean sheets,

The Fuggerstadter wrap up their pre-season with a mouth-watering clash against Italian champions Napoli on August 6. That's a week before they their DFB Pokal campaign at SpVgg Unterhaching.

Augsburg's first game of the Bundesliga season is on August 19 against Borussia Monchengladbach at home.

Ajax, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in style, thrashing Unterhaching 5-3 on Tuesday. That followed a 3-0 defeat toAnderlecht on July 22, which snapped their two-game unbeaten run in pre-season.

The Eredivisie giants take on Borussia Dortmund in their final friendly on August 6 before squaring off against Heracles Almelo in their league opener six days later.

Augsburg vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with Ajax winning 1-0 when they met in a friendly in September 2020. Moroccan midfielder Zakaria Labyad grabbed the headlines in that game, netting a first-half penalty.

The Fuggerstadter are winless in three of their last four games at the WWK ARENA, losing twice since April.

Ajax are unbeaten in three of their four friendlies, winning twice and scoring ten goals.

Augsburg vs Ajax Prediction

Both teams have been impressive in pre-season and have shown promising signs ahead of the new campaign. Expect an end-to-end affair at the WWK ARENA, with the Eredivisie giants to come out on top.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-3 Ajax

Augsburg vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in Ajax’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Ajax's last seven games.)