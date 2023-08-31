Augsburg host Bochum at the WWK Arena on Saturday (September 2) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a difficult start to their season, suffering a shock 2-0 defeat to Unterhaching in the DFB Pokal first round. Augsburg drew 4-4 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their league opener a week later before a 3-1 defeat to defending champions Bayern Munich. Augsburg are 11th in the league table with one point.

Bochum, meanwhile, have not fared much better, suffering a 5-0 hiding against Stuttgart in their first league game. They drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund in their next outing, hitting the woodwork twice in the second half.

The visitors have also picked up just one point from two games and are 14th in the standings.

Augsburg vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two teams, with Augsburg trailing 5-2.

Augsburg have kept one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts have the joint-worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding seven goals.

Bochum are without a clean sheet in eight games across competitions.

Der Blau have scored just one Bundesliga goal this season. Only last-placed Werder Bremen (0) have scored fewer.

Augsburg vs Bochum Prediction

Augsburg have lost four of their last five games across competitions after losing one of their previous five. They have lost just one of their last four competitive games at home, though.

Bochum, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won one of their last eight. They have won just one away game all year, so they could lose this one.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Bochum

Augsburg vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Bochum's last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Augsburg's last eight games.)