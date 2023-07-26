Austin vs Juarez Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023 

Austin host Juarez at the Q2 Stadium in their second and final group game of the 2023 Leagues Cup on Saturday (July 29).

Los Verdes lost 3-1 to Mazatlan at home in their opener. David Colman opened the scoring for the Mexican side in the 49th minute before Diego Fagundez equalised for Austin from the spot 16 minutes later.

However, within two minutes, Andres Montano restored Mazatlan's lead before Eduard Bello put the final nail in the MLS side's coffin with an 88th-minute strike.

Without a point, Austin are last in their group, while Mazatlan are first with five and having confirmed their place in the knockouts. Juarez are second with just one point.

The Braves held Mazatlan to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday but lost 4-2 on penalties. In their final group game, Juarez only need a draw to advance, but Austin must win to finish second and reach the next round.

What holds them in good stead is their strong run at home, as Josh Wolff's side have won four of their last five outings.

Austin vs Juarez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides meet for the first time.

Austin have won two of their last five games.

Juarez have won twice in four games this season, with both coming in the Liga MX (2-1 vs Club America and 4-2 vs Toluca).

Austin have scored in their last 11 games.

Austin have not kept a clean sheet in five games, while Juarez haven't done so in four competitive games this season.

Juarez play an American club for the first time.

Austin vs Juarez Prediction

Both teams have shaky defences, conceding a goal in their last few outings. Austin are at home, which might seem like an adavtage, as they've won four of their last five games. Juarez will likely play for a draw, which will be enough for them to progess. Los Verdes should score but might only manage a draw.

Prediction: Austin 1-1 Juarez

Austin vs Juarez Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes