Austin vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023 

Austin host LA Galaxy at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday (September 23) in the MLS, looking to end their long winless run.

Following a run of four wins in six games between June and July, Austin are winless in their next six, losing four. In their most recent outing, Los Verdes drew 1-1 with New York Red Bulls. An own goal from Emiliano Rigoni was cancelled out by Sebastian Driussi just before half-time.

With 34 points from 29 games, Austin are down in 12th in the Western Conference, just place above LA Galaxy, who've acrrued a point less, albeit having played a game less.

The Galaxy have improved vastly following an appaling first three months of the 2023 campaign. The Los Angeles outfit lost nine of their opening 14 games, winning twice.

However, in their next 14 games, Greg Vanney's side have lost only twice and won six times. Their most recent win came on Wednesday, seeing off Minnesota United 4-3 in a pulsating encounter.

LA went in front, but Minnesota responded with three goals before half-time. However, the hosts produced a spectacular comeback in the second half, netting thrice to secure a memorable win.

Austin vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only five clashes between the two sides, with LA winning four and losing once

LA have won their last three games with Austin

LA have lost one of their last six MLS games, winning three

Austin are winless in six MLS games, drawing two of their last three.

LA have conceded at least three goals in their last two MLS games and at least two in their last three.

Austin vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Austin are on a torrid run of form, going winless in their last couple of games. LA, meanwhile, have looked stronger recently and boast a good record against Austin. So, another win is on the cards for the Galaxy.

Prediction: Austin 0-2 LA

Austin vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galaxy

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No