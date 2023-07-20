Austin vs Mazatlan Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21, 2023 

Austin begin their 2023 Leagues Cup against Mazatlan at the Q2 Stadium on Friday (July 21). Juarez are the other team in the group.

Austin are coming off the back of a great run in the MLS. Los Verdes have won four of their last six games, including a 2-1 defeat of Sporting Kansas in their last recent outing, losing one. That has seen them climb up to fifth in the Western Conference with 32 points from 23 games.

Mazatlan, meanwhile, began their 2023 Apertura season in the Liga MX at the start of the month, but things haven't gone their way so far. The Gunners drew their first two games, 1-1 vs Pachuca and 0-0 vs Pumas UNAM, before going down 3-0 against Monterrey.

The Sinaloa outfit have only continued from where they left off in the Clausura last season, having finished at the bottom of the standings with seven points and two wins from 17 games.

Austin vs Mazatlan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Having been formed only in 2018, Austin haven't faced a Mexican side before.

Likewise, Mazatlan haven't faced an American side before, and Austin are their first opponents from the MLS.

Mazatlan are winless in seven games, losing four.

Mazatlan have failed to score in three of their last four games, including their last two.

Austin have scored in their last ten games across competitions.

The hosts have won two of their last three games.

Austin have won their last three home and four of their last five.

Mazatlan's last win away from home was a 2-1 defeat of Tigres UANL in April 2023.

Austin vs Mazatlan Prediction

Austin are the favourites on paper and for good reason. Their recent form has been promising. They have a stronger squad on paper, and Mazatlan are on a terrible run this year.

The Mexican side haven't won in a long time and tend to struggle away from home. Considering that this game is in Austin, they could toil again. Los Verdes should win comfortably at home.

Prediction: Austin 2-0 Mazatlan

Austin vs Mazatlan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No