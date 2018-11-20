×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Australia's next generation pay tribute to retiring Cahill

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    20 Nov 2018, 18:29 IST
MartinBoyle - cropped
Australia winger Martin Boyle

Tim Cahill made his farewell appearance for Australia in the 3-0 win over Lebanon as a number of the Socceroos' next generation staked their claim.

Most notable among them was Scottish-born winger Martin Boyle, who netted a first-half brace before setting up substitute Mathew Leckie to score after the interval.

It was the 25-year-old's second appearance for Australia and first from the start, while Graham Arnold also handed full debuts for Awer Mabil and Mustafa Amini and gave a maiden cap to defender Rhyan Grant.

"It was very enjoyable. I'm always busy, trying to get on the ball all the time," Boyle told Fox Sports.

"The team were perfect and luckily I was there to score the goals.

"The boys have been brilliant with me, they've all welcomed me and it's easy for me to fit in. If you put performances in like that, you're going to fit in easily!"

Amini, who plays his football for AGF in the Danish Superliga, revelled in a Sydney homecoming.

"It's probably the best feeling of my career. I'm in Sydney, where I'm from. To win 3-0 and finish off the career of a legend in Tim Cahill is brilliant," he said.

"The boss gives us the instructions, you can see what he's done in the A-League. I'm very delighted to have my first start with my family here."

The similarly Danish-based Mabil – a wide attacker for Midtjylland – had already enjoyed a pair of substitute cameos, scoring on his first appearance against Kuwait last month.

"It's been special for the team and for Timmy. To get my first start for the country is an amazing feeling," he said, following Amini in speaking to Fox Sports.

"It's a new philosophy that we're building. You can see that the combination play is getting there step by step."

Omnisport
NEWS
The end of England's Golden Generation
RELATED STORY
Falcao and Mendy pay tribute to Jardim
RELATED STORY
Wilson and Sancho pay tribute to England 'legend' Rooney
RELATED STORY
Gary Cahill retires from international football
RELATED STORY
Cahill international career ends with a win for Australia
RELATED STORY
Remembering 5 times the world of football united in grief...
RELATED STORY
Cahill sheds tear at end of phenomenal Australia career
RELATED STORY
Southgate: England door not closed to Young, Vardy, Cahill
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Another golden generation in the making for England
RELATED STORY
Vardy and Cahill step back from England duty
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow ARG MEX 05:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico
Tomorrow CHI HON 05:45 AM Chile vs Honduras
Tomorrow PER COS 06:00 AM Peru vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow EL- HAI 06:30 AM El Salvador vs Haiti
Tomorrow PAN ECU 06:30 AM Panama vs Ecuador
ISL 2018-19
Tomorrow PUN JAM 07:30 PM Pune City vs Jamshedpur
22 Nov GOA BEN 07:30 PM Goa vs Bengaluru
I-League 2018-19
FT REA MOH
0 - 1
 Real Kashmir vs Mohun Bagan
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow SLO SUT 01:15 AM Slough Town vs Sutton United
Tomorrow CHA MAN 01:15 AM Charlton Athletic vs Mansfield Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us