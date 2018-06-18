Australia talent Arzani ready to make the jump from A-League

Daniel Arzani, the youngest player at the World Cup, is ready to leave the A-League, with the Eredivisie seemingly an option.

Omnisport NEWS News 18 Jun 2018, 14:54 IST 93 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Australia winger Daniel Arzani

Highly-rated Australia talent Daniel Arzani will be ready to start thinking about a move away from A-League side Melbourne City after the World Cup.

Arzani has enjoyed a rapid rise to fame, having only made his first A-League start for City in January this year.

But he quickly made an impact with the club, impressing as a rapid and tricky winger who regularly caused problems for defenders.

Despite being just 19 and without an international cap, Arzani was fast-tracked into the senior side for their pre-World Cup friendlies and ultimately showed coach Bert van Marwijk enough in games against Czech Republic and Hungary to earn himself a spot in the squad for Russia, making him the youngest player at the tournament.

He enjoyed a short cameo off the bench against France and is likely to be involved as an impact substitute again with the Socceroos face Denmark and Peru, with a host of European clubs likely to be keeping tabs on him.

When asked at the team's base in Kazan about whether the Eredivisie would be an option for him, Arzani said: "Definitely, but at this stage the focus is on the World Cup and getting through this, having as big an impact as possible.

I’m at the #AUS base today. Daniel Arzani says he’ll focus on “picking a club” after the World Cup, while Trent Sainsbury hates VAR. @OmnisportNews #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/skGrI9mLEi — Ryan Benson (@RyanRyanBenson) June 18, 2018

"After we'll focus on picking a club and the best way to go forward."

The teenager's World Cup debut saw him feature against a star-studded France team in what turned out to be a cruel 2-1 defeat at the Kazan Arena.

And the occasion was "surreal", even if he thinks such situations are starting to lose the "glamour" for him.

"It's surreal," he said. "It hits you when the extraordinary has become ordinary.

"It was like, [Antoine] Griezmann was over there, [Paul] Pogba was over there. It kind of loses the glamour because you're used to it, but it's amazing.

"Sometimes you forget Timmy [Tim Cahill] is a Premier League legend, and some of others are club legends too."