×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia to face familiar foes as Iran draw Iraq in World Cup qualifying

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    17 Jul 2019, 17:20 IST
Salem Al-Ajalin - cropped
Salem Al-Ajalin celebrates a Jordan goal against Australia

Australia will battle old demons after being thrust into the same group as Jordan in the second round of AFC qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The draw took place in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and put the Socceroos on a collision course with a team that has had their measure in recent years.

Jordan have won three of five meetings since 2012, among them a 1-0 victory at the Asian Cup in January.

Chinese Taipei, Kuwait and Nepal round out Group B.

Asia's top-ranked team, Iran, are to face Bahrain, Cambodia, Hong Kong and the tricky Iraq in Group C.

Continental champions Qatar, heavyweights Japan, and South Korea, who beat Germany at the last World Cup, have each been handed straightforward paths into the third round of qualifying.

The group winners and four best runners-up advance to the third qualifying phase, with those 12 teams to also qualify automatically for the Asian Cup in four years' time.

The next best 24 teams will compete in a separate qualifying competition to determine the remaining places at China 2023.

Advertisement

Group A: China, Syria, Philippines, Maldives, Guam

Group B: Australia, Jordan, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait, Nepal

Group C: Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Cambodia

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen, Singapore

Group E: Bangladesh, Oman, India, Afghanistan, Qatar

Group F: Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Myanmar, Mongolia

Group G: UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia

Group H: South Korea, Lebanon, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka

Advertisement
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Draw: India to lock horns with hosts Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh in Group E
RELATED STORY
Uganda v Zimbabwe: Cranes captain Onyango ready for familiar foes
RELATED STORY
Documenting the performance of Asian countries at the FIFA World Cup in 20th Century.
RELATED STORY
How American Samoa turned their luck around
RELATED STORY
7 most memorable World Cup playoff ties
RELATED STORY
Celtic could face Nomme Kalju or Shkendija in Champions League qualifying
RELATED STORY
Argentina's World Cup Campaign: Can Messi emulate Maradona?
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Intercontinental Cup 2019 - 'The fans can expect a better performance from India in the World Cup Qualifiers,' says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
RELATED STORY
4 successful teams at the AFC Asian Cup
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Jerseys of all 24 nations - Which one looks the best? 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us