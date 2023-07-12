Australia Women vs France Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14, 2023

Australia Women will welcome France Women to the Marvel Stadium in a friendly on Friday (July 14).

This will be the final preparatory game ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which kicks off next week. France beat Republic of Ireland 3-0 in a friendly last week. Defender Maelle Lakrar bagged a brace, while veteran striker Eugenie Le Sommer scored the other.

Australia will play their first and final game ahead of the World Cup on Friday. They last played England in a friendly in April at the Brentford Community Stadium. Goals from Sam Kerr and Charlotte Grant helped them beat the reigning European champions 2-0.

Australia are the co-hosts of the 2023 World Cup alongside New Zealand. They will kick off their campaign against Republic of Ireland next Thursday, while France get their campaign underway against Jamaica.

Australia Women vs France Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice across ccompetitions since 2013, with two of these games being friendlies. France lead 2-1.

Two of their three meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with France outscoring Australia 5-4.

Australia have suffered one defeat in nine games, winning eight. They have won six of their last seven home games across competitions.

France are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, scoring 18 goals and conceding five.

Australia have scored at least tiwce in eight of their last nine games across competitions.

Australia Women vs France Women Prediction

The Matildas have been in good touch, with one defeat in nine games, and looked impressive in their 2-0 win over England in April.

France, meanwhile, are unbeaten across competitions since November last year and looked sharp in their friendly win over Ireland last week.

Considering the current form of both teams and Australia's home advantage, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Australia 2-2 France

Australia Women vs France Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Sam Kerr to score or assist any time - Yes

