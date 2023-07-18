Australia Women vs Ireland Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023

The action in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gets underway on Thursday (July 19), with co-hosts Australia kickstarting their campaign against Ireland at the Sydney Football Stadium.

The Matildas are coming into the tournament off a morale-boosting 1-0 win over France over the weekend. Mary Fowler stepped off the bench to score the winner in the second half.

Ireland, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat against the same opponents a fortnight ago. Maelle Lakrar scored a brace either side of Eugenie Le Sommer's strike to guide the French to victory.

Australia secured their spot in the World Cup as co-hosts, while Ireland had to navigate their way through the playoffs, beating Scotland 1-0 to book their spot on the plane to Australia/New Zealand. Canada and Nigeria complete the quartet of teams in Group B.

Australia Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. They clashed in a friendly in September 2021, which Ireland won 3-2.

Australia have won nine of their last ten games, scoring at least twice on eight occasions.

Ireland are making their debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Australia have made it out of the group stage in the last four World Cups, having been eliminated in the group stage in the previous three.

Ireland are unbeaten in eight competitive games, winning six.

Seven of Australia's last eight games have seen one team fail to score.

Australia Women vs Ireland Women Prediction

Australia have high expectations heading into the tournament, having seen a boom in the quality of their players in recent years.

The Matildas have a well-balanced squad, which coupled with home advantage, makes them one of the contenders to go all the way. Their charge will be led by the talented Sam Kerr, and the game against Ireland offers the hosts to start their campaign on a positive note.

Expect Australia to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Australia 3-0 Ireland

Australia Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Australia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Australia to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Sam Kerr to score at any time