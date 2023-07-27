Austria Vienna vs Borac BB Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Austria Vienna welcome Borac BB to the Generali Arena for the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday (July 27).

The hosts are coming off a 7-0 win at SV Spittal in the Austria Cup on Friday. Manfred Fischer scored a brace to inspire his side to the comfortable victory. Borac, meanwhile, have not been in competitive action since a 2-1 defeat at Sloga Doboj in their final game of the season in the Premijer liga BIH in May.

They booked their spot in the Conference League qualifiers courtesy of their runner-up finish in the Bosnian Primeja liga last season. Vienna won the Austrian Bundesliga Conference League playoffs to book their spot at this stage.

The winner of this tie face either Ordabasy or Legia Warsaw in the third qualifying round.

Austria Vienna vs Borac BB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ten of Vienna's last 11 games have had goals at both ends.

Borac BB have not progressed beyond the second qualifying round of a European club competition.

Five of Vienna's last six home games across competitions have had at least three goals.

Borac have won just one of their last seven away games across competitions.

There have been at least one goal scored in both halves in Vienna's last four home games across competitions.

Austria Vienna vs Borac BB Prediction

Vienna started their new campaign with an emphatic win in a game they were expected to win in the Austrian Cup. They will look to build on that by claiming another routine win in the continent to extend their European sojourn.

Borac, for their part, are relative newbies at this stage and will look to remain in the tie ahead of the second leg rather than attempting to win the first leg outright.

Expect Vienna to claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vienna 2-0 Borac

Austria Vienna vs Borac BB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vienna to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 0.5 goals to be scored in both halves