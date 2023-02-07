Auxerre vs Rodez Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8, 2023 

Auxerre will host Rodez at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps on Wednesday (February 8) in the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

The hosts have endured a difficult return to the Ligue 1 and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup. Auxerre drew 2-2 with Dunkerque in their first cup game of the seaso before winning on penalties. They then thrashed Ligue 2 outfit Chamois Niortais 4-0 in the next round.

Auxerre are four-time winners of the domestic cup, last lifting the trophy in the 2004-05 campaign. They finished runner-up in the 2014-15 campaign.

Rodez, meanwhile, beat Saint-Ettiene on penalties in the first round after a goalless 90 minutes. They then beat Roche Saint-Genest 1-0 in the second round. Continuing their imperious run, Rodez then beat Monaco on penalties before overcoming Racing Club de Grasse, also on penalties.

The visitors have struggled in the league this season but will look to extend their cup run this week.

Auxerre vs Rodez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Auxerre and Rodez. Both sides have won twice apiece.

The hosts have won their last two games in the fixture after going winless in their previous three.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games across competitions.

The hosts have scored 18 league goals this season, the joint-fewest in the French top flight, alongside Ajaccio and Angers.

Rodez have scored 19 goals in Ligue 2 this season. Only Paris FC (18) have scored fewer.

Two of Auxerre's three league wins this season have come at home.

Auxerre vs Rodez Prediction

Auxerre are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They're winless in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Rodez, meanwhile, are also without a win in their last three games and have won just one of their last six. Neither side is in encouraging form, so this cup clash could be decided on penalties, where Rodez could prevail.

Prediction: Auxerre 1-1 Rodez

Auxerre vs Rodez Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Rodez to win on penalties)

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of the visitors' last eight games.)

