Avispa Fukuoka entertain Vissel Kobe at Best Denki Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. Avispa are 10th in the standings with 29 points, while the reigning champions have 11 wins from 20 games and are fourth with 36 points.

The hosts are on a three-game winning streak across competitions. First-half goals from Kazuya Konno, Shosei Usui and Yuji Kitajima helped them to a 3-2 win over Albirex Niigata.

Vissel, meanwhile, made it four wins in a row last week with a 2-1 triumph at Kawasaki Frontale in the J1 League. Yasuto Wakizaka broke the deadlock in the sixth minute. Taisei Miyashiro pulled Kobe level four minutes later before netting a 52nd-minute winner.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 38 times across competitions, with Vissel leading 20-9.

In the reverse fixture in March, Avispa registered a 1-0 away win.

Their last eight meetings have seen Avispa winning thrice and losing five times.

Avispa are unbeaten in five home games and have a 100% home record in June.

Vissel have 13 wins in their last 20 games across competitions, losing seven.

Six of their last seven meetingss have produced under 2.5 goals.

Avispa have eight wins and as many losses in 21 league games this season.

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Avispa went winless in the J1 League between late April and May but have won their last two games, scoring four times. They are unbeaten in five home games across competitions, winning three and keeping as many clean sheets.

Vissel, meanwhile, head into the match on a four-game winning streak, scoring 11 times without keeping a clean sheet. They have won their last three away games in the fixture, keeping clean sheets, though.

Both teams have been in good touch recently, so a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Avispa 1-1 Vissel

Avispa Fukuoka vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

