Azerbaijan vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9, 2023 

Azerbaijan host Belgium at the Dalga Arena on Saturday (September 9) in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts have had a difficult start to their quaifying campaign, with heavy defeats against Austria and Sweden. Azerbaijan then drew 1-1 against Estonia in their last game.

They fell behind midway through the first half before substitute Anton Krivotsyuk headed home the leveller midway through the second. Azerbaijan are rock-bottom in Group F with one point.

Belgium, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid start to life under manager Domenico Tedesco as they eye a third straight appearance in the continental showpiece. They beat Estonia 3-0 in their last game. Romelu Lukaku bagged a first-half brace before Johan Bakayoko netted a third for his maiden international goal.

The Red Devils are second in Group F with seven points from three game, three points behind Austria, who have played a game more.

Azerbaijan vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four meetings between the two sides, with Belgium winning three and drawing the other.

The two sides last faced off in a European Championship qualification clash in 2011, which ended 1-1.

Azerbaijan are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture and their last five games across competitions.

Belgium have the best defensive record in Group F, with just one goal conceded.

Azerbaijan have scored two goals in three games, the joint-fewest in the group.

Azerbaijan vs Belgium Prediction

Azerbaijan are winless in three games after winning five. They are, however, unbeaten in three home games.

Belgium, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games after winning one of five. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 1-4 Belgium

Azerbaijan vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Belgium

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Belgium's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Azerbaijan's last five games.)