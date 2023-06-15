Azerbaijan vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023 

Azerbaijan host Estonia at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Saturday (June 17) in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, looking to pick up their first win of the campaign.

The Milli komanda have lost both their games and by heavy margins. Austria made lightwork of them in 4-1 win on the opening day before Sweden dealt them a 5-0 hammering.

Without a single point and a goal difference of -8, Azerbaijan are languishing at the bottom of Group F and risk seeing their qualification hopes end prematurely.

Manager Giovanni de Biasi has called up 23 players for this month's fixture, including Thailand-based striker Ramil Sheydayev, who has scored nine goals in 54 games. Qarabag midfielder Filip Ozobic will look to get his first minutes of the qualifiers.

Estonia, meanwhile, have played just one game in the qualifiers, losing 2-1 to Austria. Rauno Sappinen gave them an early lead in Linz, but Florian Kainz and Michael Gregoritsch scored in the second half to deny the Blueshirts a shock win.

Manager Thomas Haberli has summoned 26 players for this month's double-header against Azerbaijan and Belgium, including veteran midfielder and captain Konstantin Vassiljev. The 38-year-old has made 150 appearances for Estonia and scored 26 goals.

AS Roma's Martin Vetkal is the only uncapped player in the squad as the 19-year-old looks to make his international debut.

Azerbaijan vs Estonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the two sides, with Azerbaijan winning once and losing thrice.

Azerbaijan's only win over Estonia came in November 1998, a 2-1 victory in a friendly.

Estonia and Azerbaijan meet for the first time since November 2013.

Estonia have lost their last two games, having gone the previous six without defeat.

Azerbaijan have lost their last two games after winning the previous four.

Estonia are ranked 108th in the world, while Azerbaijan are 124th.

Azerbaijan vs Estonia Prediction

Azerbaijan have a poor record in the fixture but have a decent squad on paper that looks capable of pulling off a win. Estonia, meanwhile, will look to exploit the hosts' sloppy defence, but playing away from home isn't their forte.

A victory for the home side seems likely.

Prediction: Azerbaijan 2-1 Estonia

Azerbaijan vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Azerbaijan

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

