B36 Torshavn vs Paide Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12, 2023

B36 Torshavn host Paide at Gundadalur in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Wednesday (July 12).

The two teams are meeting for the first time. B36 are entering the competition for the second time following a third qualifying round elimination in the previous edition. B36 earned qualification for this year's Conference League after finishing fourth in the 2022 Faroe Islands Premier League.

The White Tigers are not new to European competitions. They have been on the road since 1992-93, reaching the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round – their best record – in 2006-07. B36 are third with 33 points in the Faroe Islands Premier League after matchday 15.

Meanwhile, Paide finished third in the Meistriliiga - the Estonian league - last season to earn a spot in the qualifiers. However, they sit seventh in the new season after 19 games this term.

Paide participated in the maiden and follow-up editions of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021-22 and 2022-23), reaching the third qualifying round last season.

It remains their best record in a European competition. With just two wins in ten games, the visitors are not in great shape ahead of the first leg.

B36 Torshavn vs Paide Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

B36 have won seven times and lost thrice in their last ten games as opposed to two wins, six draws and two losses for Paide in the same period.

The hosts have won four times and lost once in their last five home games.

B36 have played 57 games in UEFA club competitions as opposed to nine for Paide.

Paide have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five road games.

B36 have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while Paide have won once and drawn four times in the same period.

Form Guide: B36 – W-W-L-W-W; Paide – D-D-D-W-D

B36 Torshavn vs Paide Prediction

Michał Przybylski and Valerijs Sabala are spearheading B36’s attack in the Faroe Islands Premier League, with two goals apiece. They will likely be the main attacking threat.

Paide, meanwhile, fired manager Karel Voolaid two months ago with Ivan Stojković taking over. He's under pressure to improve results.

Expect a win for B36 based on their better form and home advantage.

Prediction: B36 3-1 Paide

B36 Torshavn vs Paide Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – B36

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: B36 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Paide to score - Yes

