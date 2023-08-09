B36 Torshavn vs Rijeka Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

B36 Torshavn and Rijeka square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Vestor in the Faroe Islands Premier League last weekend. They took a two-goal lead, courtesy of first-half goals from Valerius Sabala and Benjamin Heinesen. However, late goals from Julian Mouritsen and Eiler Frodason ensured a share of the spoils.

Rijeka, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Istra 1961 with a 6-0 home win in the Croatian HNL. Franjo Ivanovic scored a brace, while four other players also got on the scoresheet.

The Rijecki bijeli booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 7-1 aggregate win over Dukagjini in the last round. They claimed a 1-0 away win in the first leg and followed up with a 6-1 home victory. B36, meanwhile, qualified with a 3-2 aggregate win over Haverfordwest. A 2-1 home win was followed by a 1-1 draw in Wales after extra time.

The winner of this tie face Lille in the playoff round to book a spot in the group stage.

B36 Torshavn vs Rijeka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of B36's last six home games have hd goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Four of Rijeka's five competitive games this season have seen at least one team fail to score.

B36 are unbeaten in seven games.

Rijeka have contested in every season of the Conference League qualifiers but have never reached the group stage.

B36 Torshavn vs Rijeka Prediction

B36 have made it to the third qualifying round of the Conference League for a second straight season. The Faroese outfit will look to go one step further this time.

Rijeka, though, are the favourites in the tie and getting a positive result in the first leg will be crucial to their qualification hopes. Expect the visitors to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: B36 0-1 Rijeka

B36 Torshavn vs Rijeka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rijeka to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals