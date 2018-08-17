Megh Bhargav Kumar quells Arora, enters last four

Chennai, Aug 17 (PTI) Top-seed Megh Bhargav Kumar Patel of Gujarat rallied after losing the opening set to beat Haryana's Jagtar Arora 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in the boys singles quarterfinals of the Adidas-MCC Junior National clay court tennis championship here today.

Patel lost a close first set before raising his level of play in the second set to level the match.

The Gujarat lad found his range in the decider and played confidently to close it out 6-1 to seal a berth in the semi-finals.

However, second-seed Calvin Gomes of Maharashtra, crashed out losing 3-6, 4-6 to Krishan Hooda of Haryana.

Rishab Sharda and Rhythm Malhora, the third and fourth-seeds, advanced to the last four.

In the girls, Sharanya Garware, the 14th-seed, who had upset the No.1 seed Prinkle Singh yesterday, continued her good run, beating Ishita Singh to enter the semi-finals along with Salsa Aher, Humera Sheikh and unseeded Sara Yadav of Madhya Pradesh.

In the boys doubles finals, 12th-seeds Kabir Hans of Odisha and Depender Grewal(Haryana) beat the fifth-seeded team of Gunjan Jadhav (Maharashtra) and Dipin Wadhwa (Delhi) 3-6, 7-6(6), 10-8 to lift the title.

The girls doubles final was an all-Maharashtra affair with Sharanya Gaware and Prenana Vicahre claiming a win over Bipasha Mehra and Sudipta Kumar.

Results: Boys singles: Quarterfinals: Megh Bhargav Kumar Patel bt Jagtar Arora 5-7, 7-5, 6-1; Rishabh Sharda bt Divesh Gahlot (S10) 6-0, 7-5; Rhythm Malhotra (S4) bt Nikit M Reddy(AP-S6) 6-1, 2-1 conceded; Krishan Hooda (S11) bt Calvin Gomes 6-3, 6-4.

Girls singles: Quarterfinals: Sharannya Vijay Gaware bt Ishita Singh 6-3, 6-1; Salsa Aher (Mah-S4) bt Renee Singh (Raj) 6-1, 6-0; Humera Shaik (TS-S8) bt Smriti Bhasin (TS) 6-1, 6-4; Sara Yadav (MP) bt Prathiba Prasad Narayan (Kar-S16) 6-2, 6-4