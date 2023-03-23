Bahamas vs Trinidad Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Bahamas and Trinidad will batte for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Friday (March 24).

The hosts have not been in action since a 4-0 defeat at Nicaragua in June 2022. Jaime Ciorciari's first-half brace inspired his nation to a comfortable win. Trinida, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw against Jamaica in a friendly last week.

The Soca Warriors will return to competitive action after five exhibition games. Their last outing in the Nations League saw them claim a comfortable 4-1 home win over Saint Vincent, thanks to Noah Powder's first-half brace.

The win helped them hold on to second spot in Group C, having garnered nine points from four games. They sit one point behind group leaders Nicaragua. Bahamas, meanwhile, occupy third spot in the group with three points.

Bahamas vs Trinidad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 home win for Trinidad in the reverse fixture in June 2022.

Nine of Bahamas' last ten fixtures have seen at least one team fail to score.

Trinidad are on a three-game unbeaten run in 2023 (all friendlies), winning twice.

Bahamas have lost their last three Nations League games and have managed just one win in their last ten competitive games.

Trinidad have won their last three Nations League games, scoring seven goals and conceding just once.

Bahamas vs Trinidad Prediction

Trinidad are just one point behind Nicaragua in the race for promotion to League A. They will look for victory to keep their promotion hopes alive while hoping that the group leaders drop points against bottom-placed Saint Vincent.

Bahamas, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from promotion contention. They, however, still face the threat of being relegated to League C and have just a one-point advantage over the bottom-placed team.

Trinidad are firm favourites to claim maximum points, but the reverse fixture saw them claim a narrow one-goal victory despite being expected to have a more comfortable win. Nevertheless, the visitors should claim another narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bahamas 0-1 Trinidad

Bahamas vs Trinidad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Trinidad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

