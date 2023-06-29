Bahia welcome Gremio to the Fonte Nova Arena in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday (July 1).

Bahia saw their four-game unbeaten run across competitions come to an end last week with a 2-1 defeat at Fluminense in the league. With 12 points from as many games, they're 14th in the standings.

Gremio, meanwhile, made it two wins in a row last week, recording a 5-1 over Coritiba. Luis Suarez continued his fine form with a goal and an assist. Gremio remain in second place in the league table with 23 points.

Bahia vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 32 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 2000. Gremio lead 14-7.

They have just one win in six meetings against Gremio. They drew in their Serie B meetings last season.

Fourteen of the last 17 games between the two teams across competitions have produced under 2.5 goals.

Gremio have the second-best attacking record in the league, scoring 22 goals in 12 games, with five coming away from home.

Bahia have one win in their last eight league games, while Gremio have five wins from their last six league outings.

Gremio have scored 15 goals in their last six league outings, conceding seven.

Bahia vs Gremio Prediction

Bahia have a solid home record this season, suffering two defeats in 14 games. They have not scored in six of their last three meetings against their southern rivals.

Gremio, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven games across competitions. They're winless in three meetings against Bahia, but the last two games have ended in draws.

Considering the recent form of both teams, Gremio should win this one.

Prediction: Bahia 1-2 Gremio

Bahia vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gremio

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Suarez to score or assist anytime - Yes

