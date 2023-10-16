Bahia vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bahia and Internacional square off at the Fonte Nova Arena on Wednesday (October 18).

Bahia turned in an attacking show of class in their last outing before the international break, beating Goias 6-4 in a 10-goal thriller at the Estadio da Serrinha.

Before that, Rogerio Ceni’s men were on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Santos and Flamengo respectively. With 28 points from 26 games, Bahia are 16th in the standings but could move into 13th place with all three points.

Meanwhile, Internacional also returned to winning ways last time outm edging out Gremio 3-2 at the Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda. Eduardo Coudet’s men were winless in four games across competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the Copa Libertadores semifinals.

With 32 points from 26 games, Internacional are 12th in the league table, one point above 13th-placed Cruzeiro just outside the Copa Sudamericana qualification places.

Bahia vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Internacional have been dominant in the fixture, claiming 16 wins from the last 23 meetings.

Bahia have picked up just three wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared four times.

Ceni’s men have lost just one of their last six home games across competitions, winning twice since July.

Internacional are winless in four away games across competitions, losing once, since a 1-0 win over Bolivar.

Bahia vs Internacional Prediction

With both teams returning to winning ways in their previous outing, Bahia and Internacional will head into the gamewith renewed confidence. However, Internacional have enjoyed the better of the fixture and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Bahia 1-3 Internacional

Bahia vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in five of Internacional’s last six games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Internacional (Internacional have opened the scoring in nine of their last 10 games against Bahia.)