Bahutule joins camp, ready to work with mentor Lal

Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) Putting to rest speculations on his immediate future as Bengal coach, Sairaj Bahutule on Wednesday joined the preparatory camp for the Ranji Trophy, saying he will continue working with the team.

Former India cricketer Arun Lal's appointment as team mentor and Bahutule's absence from their camp had raised speculations Bahutule's stint as coach.

CAB president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly had stated that a decision on whether to continue with Bahutule as the coach and Manoj Tiwary as skipper would be taken after Bengal's first two Ranji Trophy matches amid talks of a rift.

"I respect CAB's decision. I enjoy working hard and this is a really good team I have. There are some extremely talented players. I want to continue working with them for the next two games and give my best," Bahutule said at the Eden Gardens.

Miffed with team's below par show at the Vijay Hazare Trohpy, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had virtually served a two-match ultimatum to coach Bahutule in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

Hailing Lal's appointment, he said: "I am extremely happy about that. He has been a fantastic cricketer himself, he is well respected. He has a lot of experience. His interaction will help the boys. It's a fantastic effort to appoint him in as the mentor."

Bahutule also insisted that he had the permission to join the camp late as the Vision 2020 camp was also on.

"Personally, everything has been fine. I have been with the team for last three years. I am surprised when things are spoken about to be very honest. I try to keep this team together," the 45-year old said

Bengal take on Himachal Pradesh in an away fixture in their opening tie before playing Madhya Pradesh at home. The team is supposed to leave base on October 29.

The team and the support staff for the first two Ranji Trophy matches will be selected on Friday