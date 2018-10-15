×
Bailey performs U-turn on Jamaica call-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
118   //    15 Oct 2018, 00:52 IST
bailey-cropped
Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey's long-awaited debut for Jamaica has been put on hold after the Bayer Leverkusen winger refused to play on Sunday.

The 21-year-old had appeared to end speculation about his international future by accepting a call-up to Jamaica's squad for their clash with Bonaire.

He has now pulled out of that game after the Jamaican Football Federation reportedly went back on an agreement to call up his younger brother, Kyle Butler, instead making him go through a trial first.

"Obviously, I came to Jamaica because of the international call-up," Bailey told the Jamaica Gleaner.

"I did agree to come based on the agreement we had. But when I got here, it was a totally different scenario. They didn't keep their end [of the deal], therefore, I decided not to play this game.

"I am here for one reason: to represent the country. But they didn't keep their end. Once they are willing to do that, I am ready to put on the national team jersey.

"By this November, if they are willing to go ahead with whatever we've asked of them, I'll be ready to represent my country.

"It [his brother's situation] is a big part of it. I need players who can understand me. You can't expect me to jump in a system and expect it to work.

"I need help. I am a winner, a phoenix, and I don't like losing, so I need people who I know are capable of making things happen."

If the situation is resolved, Bailey could make his Reggae Boyz debut against Suriname on November 17.

